Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

VTYX stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.58. 12,616,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,218,858. The company has a market cap of $447.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of -1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.31. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $47.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $124,783.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $124,783.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Nuss sold 17,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $37,371.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 262,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,690.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 93.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period.

VTYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

