Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 330.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,709,000 after purchasing an additional 93,286 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 33.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 3,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 77.0% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after purchasing an additional 27,413 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $242.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.21 and its 200-day moving average is $239.23. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.82 and a 12 month high of $251.98. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total value of $375,619.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,514,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,519 shares of company stock worth $1,094,924. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

