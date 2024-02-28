Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock Position Increased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verve Therapeutics were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 17.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ VERV opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

