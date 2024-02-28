Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 2,528.19%. The company had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 million.

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VERV traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.28. The stock had a trading volume of 381,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. Verve Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $21.42.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Institutional Trading of Verve Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 2,521.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verve Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.