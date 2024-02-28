Vinva Investment Management Ltd Cuts Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.3% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.2% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 5.1% in the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,189 shares of company stock valued at $13,007,129 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock opened at $268.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.36 and a 200-day moving average of $234.45. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $269.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.73%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

