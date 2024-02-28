Vinva Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,109 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.78.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $295.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.06 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The company has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a PE ratio of 57.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.31.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

