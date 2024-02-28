Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $1.09 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,255,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,863,000 after buying an additional 161,609 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after buying an additional 2,549,030 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $874,947,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,199,000 after buying an additional 585,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,972,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,601,000 after buying an additional 134,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,638 over the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.01.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:COF opened at $136.84 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $140.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

