Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $1.09 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,255,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,863,000 after buying an additional 161,609 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after buying an additional 2,549,030 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $874,947,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,199,000 after buying an additional 585,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,972,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,601,000 after buying an additional 134,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,638 over the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSE:COF opened at $136.84 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $140.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Capital One Financial
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Insider selling at JPM: A Closer Look Amidst Historic CEO Sale
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Workday Stock Price is Working on a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 wealth-compounding stocks to beat the market this decade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.