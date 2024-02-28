Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $1.15 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 108.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $105.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.41 and its 200 day moving average is $103.49. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $136.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 180.92%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.