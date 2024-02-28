Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $1.45 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SJM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.07.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $122.81 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $107.33 and a one year high of $159.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,046.83, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,066.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.