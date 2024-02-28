Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $868,000 Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 173.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $882,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.86.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $870.68 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $395.90 and a 52-week high of $903.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $765.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $641.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.48 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,181 shares of company stock worth $38,764,597. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

