Vinva Investment Management Ltd Increases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 526.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 173.8% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 8,026.7% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.66.

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. General Motors’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 4.92%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

