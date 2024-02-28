Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,271 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $69.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $72.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.56.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

