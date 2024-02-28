Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,571 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,036 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $218.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $218.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.42 and a 200 day moving average of $171.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.