Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,219 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Hubbell by 120.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth $50,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB stock opened at $367.54 on Wednesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $219.77 and a 52 week high of $371.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

