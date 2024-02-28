Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 283 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 9.2% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,886,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TEL opened at $143.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $146.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.27 and a 200-day moving average of $131.63.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

