Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Announces Earnings Results

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $5.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Vipshop updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of VIPS stock traded up $2.35 on Wednesday, hitting $19.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,904,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,740. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 3,900.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VIPS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.47.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

