Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $2.00. The stock had previously closed at $1.90, but opened at $1.81. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 2,866,415 shares.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPCE. Morgan Stanley downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
Institutional Trading of Virgin Galactic
Virgin Galactic Stock Down 3.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $735.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.64.
About Virgin Galactic
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.
