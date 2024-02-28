Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $2.00. The stock had previously closed at $1.90, but opened at $1.81. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 2,866,415 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPCE. Morgan Stanley downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 132,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $735.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.64.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

