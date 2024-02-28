Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.37), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62,437.76% and a negative return on equity of 108.58%. The business’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

VRDN traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.97. 1,114,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $33.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viridian Therapeutics

In related news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 476,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,839,954 shares in the company, valued at $38,639,034. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,133,000 after purchasing an additional 342,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,000,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,361,000 after purchasing an additional 552,933 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,918,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,428,000 after buying an additional 516,557 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 42.3% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,736,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,174,000 after acquiring an additional 515,811 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 26.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,453,000 after acquiring an additional 330,152 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRDN. Wedbush boosted their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.10.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

