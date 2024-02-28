Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.37), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62,437.76% and a negative return on equity of 108.58%. The business’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share.
VRDN traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.97. 1,114,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $33.31.
In related news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 476,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,839,954 shares in the company, valued at $38,639,034. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRDN. Wedbush boosted their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.10.
Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.
