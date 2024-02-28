Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Gap Up to $22.43

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.43, but opened at $25.95. Vita Coco shares last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 423,895 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Vita Coco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 0.02.

In other Vita Coco news, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $369,407.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,415,816.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $369,407.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 659,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,415,816.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $1,585,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 675,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,851,492.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,931,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vita Coco by 72.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,384,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vita Coco by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,005,000 after purchasing an additional 189,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vita Coco by 12.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,681,000 after purchasing an additional 228,678 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vita Coco by 25.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,016,000 after purchasing an additional 228,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

