VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Given Neutral Rating at Piper Sandler

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.50% from the company’s current price.

VZIO has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded VIZIO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded VIZIO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.77.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VIZIO

VIZIO Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at VIZIO

NYSE:VZIO opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. VIZIO has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 100.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.89.

In other VIZIO news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,973,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,536,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,137,131.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in VIZIO by 381.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in VIZIO by 88.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in VIZIO during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in VIZIO during the second quarter worth $66,000. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VIZIO

(Get Free Report)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.