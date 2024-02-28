W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRBGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

W. R. Berkley has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. W. R. Berkley has a dividend payout ratio of 6.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect W. R. Berkley to earn $6.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $84.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $86.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 73.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 120.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 55.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

