Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.25

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000402 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $48.47 million and $7.14 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00063516 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00020310 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00018197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007507 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,554,202 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

