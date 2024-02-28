Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

WBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,762,040,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 80,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.55. Warner Bros. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Free Report

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.