Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) PT Lowered to $10.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WBD. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

WBD opened at $8.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

