Wedbush Boosts Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Price Target to $40.00

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Wedbush from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 103.98% from the stock’s previous close.

VRDN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.10.

Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62. Viridian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 476,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,839,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,639,034. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after buying an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $925,000.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

