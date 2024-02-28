West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,490 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of West Fraser Timber worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 997,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,391,000 after purchasing an additional 74,655 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 933,600.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at $7,157,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the third quarter valued at $1,171,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank set a $100.00 price target on West Fraser Timber and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.92.

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of WFG opened at $79.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.22. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.86%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

