Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires 119,380 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 487,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 119,380 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.86% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $23,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 32.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 1.50. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $171.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Craig Hallum raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $3,053,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,678.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $3,053,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,678.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $429,515.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,771 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,966 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

