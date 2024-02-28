Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires 476,655 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 57.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,311,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476,655 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in 89bio were worth $20,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of 89bio by 84.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,086,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,530,000 after purchasing an additional 956,571 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 624,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after acquiring an additional 428,297 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 712,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 57,092 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,906,000.

89bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.23 and a quick ratio of 18.23. 89bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $22.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 89bio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

89bio Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

