Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires 89,410 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,410 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 1.75% of Palomar worth $21,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,512,000 after acquiring an additional 32,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,217,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,612,000 after purchasing an additional 69,846 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,600,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,162,000 after purchasing an additional 147,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 12.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 965,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,018,000 after buying an additional 109,547 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Palomar from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palomar

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $61,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,109.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $121,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,911.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $61,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,109.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,645 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palomar Trading Up 0.3 %

PLMR opened at $75.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.15. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.09 and a 12 month high of $76.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.99.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Stories

