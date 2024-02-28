Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires Shares of 194,237 Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 194,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,093,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.44% of Camtek at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Camtek in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Camtek by 431.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 3,062.2% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $80.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.42.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camtek has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

