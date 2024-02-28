Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Buys 1,632 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.33.

Cummins Stock Up 0.9 %

CMI stock opened at $268.56 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $269.70. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.36 and a 200 day moving average of $234.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,189 shares of company stock valued at $13,007,129. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

