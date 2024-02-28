Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $4.74 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 748.9% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.22.

CME Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $219.45 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.01 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.15 and a 200-day moving average of $208.84.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

