Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Invests $1.65 Million in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 167,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.46% of Domo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Twenty Acre Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 166.7% in the third quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 261,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 163,400 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 123.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 101,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 55,855 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 11.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 628,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 65,227 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domo news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $66,097.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 384,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,131. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Domo from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Domo Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $18.19.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $79.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Domo Profile

(Free Report)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Articles

