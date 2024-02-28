Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Makes New $278,000 Investment in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,350 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LYFT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 42.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,488,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after buying an additional 1,043,719 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lyft by 21.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,425,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,647,000 after acquiring an additional 778,563 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lyft in the second quarter valued at $34,942,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Lyft by 1.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,402 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Lyft by 123.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,208,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after acquiring an additional 667,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

LYFT stock opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $19.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16.

LYFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 15,724 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $275,327.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,204,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,083,283.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $230,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 301,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 15,724 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $275,327.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,204,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,083,283.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 291,111 shares of company stock valued at $4,300,161. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

