Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases New Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,824,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $245.73 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $252.83. The company has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.46.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

