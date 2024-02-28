Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 392 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 279,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $309,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 target price (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,213.21 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,195.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1,135.28. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

