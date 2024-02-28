Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Declares $1.75 Quarterly Dividend

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Whirlpool has raised its dividend by an average of 21.7% per year over the last three years. Whirlpool has a dividend payout ratio of 46.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Whirlpool to earn $14.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $107.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.49. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $160.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.16 and its 200-day moving average is $120.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 716.7% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

