WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.0280 on Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $21.42 million and $557,174.32 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00017946 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.86 or 0.00125914 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007459 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000035 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

