Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Hits New 12-Month High at $162.40

Shares of Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 162.40 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 161 ($2.04), with a volume of 531217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159.50 ($2.02).

Wickes Group Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 150.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 140.12. The firm has a market cap of £397.65 million, a PE ratio of 2,025.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.09.

About Wickes Group

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, do-it-for-me (DIFM), and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchen, bathroom, garden maintenance and decorating areas, building supplies, tools, timber and sheet materials, doors, windows, flooring and tiles, painting, lofty conversions, driveways, joinery and landscaping, and glazing categories.

