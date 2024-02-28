William Blair Weighs in on SPX Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of SPX Technologies in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for SPX Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.04 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SPX Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

SPXC opened at $114.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. SPX Technologies has a 12 month low of $61.09 and a 12 month high of $114.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,539,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,136,000 after buying an additional 92,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SPX Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,174,000 after acquiring an additional 50,178 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,018,000 after purchasing an additional 160,366 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,614,000 after purchasing an additional 20,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 11.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,579,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,583,000 after purchasing an additional 165,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

