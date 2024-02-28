WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

WK Kellogg Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE KLG opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46. WK Kellogg has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.85.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WK Kellogg will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLG. Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new position in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $85,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

