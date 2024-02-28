Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $295.05 on Wednesday. Workday has a one year low of $174.06 and a one year high of $311.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.48 and its 200 day moving average is $253.31. The stock has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.78.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

