World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) Receives $25.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on World Kinect in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on World Kinect in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Shares of WKC opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average is $21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26. World Kinect has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $28.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that World Kinect will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

