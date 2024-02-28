Wynnefield Capital Inc. Makes New $2.86 Million Investment in TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS)

Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 393,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,000. TechPrecision makes up about 1.3% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned approximately 4.51% of TechPrecision as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TechPrecision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TechPrecision during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechPrecision during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechPrecision during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in TechPrecision during the second quarter worth about $351,000. 11.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TPCS traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $4.15. 1,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,357. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. TechPrecision Co. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 0.49.

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

