Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Announces Earnings Results

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.67), Briefing.com reports. Xencor had a negative net margin of 81.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Xencor Trading Down 14.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,459,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,370. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.70. Xencor has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $32.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XNCR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Xencor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $941,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,603.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $941,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,603.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,048,613.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 161,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xencor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Xencor by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 203.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Xencor by 10.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

