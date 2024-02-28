Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Xencor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Xencor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XNCR traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.60. The stock had a trading volume of 868,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,202. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.25. Xencor has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.67). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 17.26% and a negative net margin of 81.94%. The firm had revenue of $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Xencor will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Xencor

In other Xencor news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,048,613.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 161,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,261.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xencor news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,048,613.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 161,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,261.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $941,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,603.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 498.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the third quarter worth about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Xencor by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Xencor by 367.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

