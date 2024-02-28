Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.590-1.780 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Xenia Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.59-$1.78 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on XHR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,662. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.43. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 97.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 258.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,274.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,735.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

