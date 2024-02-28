Xponential Fitness (XPOF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:XPOF opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.00. Xponential Fitness has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $33.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30.

In other Xponential Fitness news, President Sarah Luna sold 5,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $54,043.99. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,122.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Xponential Fitness news, President Sarah Luna sold 5,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $54,043.99. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,122.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $177,756.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,529.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,632 shares of company stock valued at $356,848 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 50.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

