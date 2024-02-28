Zacks Research Comments on Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSRFree Report) (NYSE:QSR) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$102.16 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$82.61 and a 12 month high of C$107.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$103.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$96.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.779 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Iv Curtis Thomas Benjamin sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.68, for a total value of C$223,029.36. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Senior Officer Iv Curtis Thomas Benjamin sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.68, for a total transaction of C$223,029.36. Also, Director Jonathan Domanko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.81, for a total value of C$1,028,100.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,414 shares of company stock worth $12,195,332. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

