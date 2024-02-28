Zacks Research Comments on Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.58) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.55.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $141.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $159.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,816,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,139,000 after buying an additional 243,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $630,257,000 after acquiring an additional 220,771 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,741,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,797 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,935,000 after purchasing an additional 319,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,909,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $473,946,000 after purchasing an additional 54,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

